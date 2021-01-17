KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Cleveland Browns.
Here's a run down of the scoring summary.
FIRST QUARTER
- Patrick Mahomes caps off an opening drive with a one-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 6-0 lead.
- On Cleveland's first drive of the game, they convert on a field goal. The drive's momentum was cut short after Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Snead sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
SECOND QUARTER
- Chiefs quarterback Mahomes connected on a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to extend the lead to 13-3.
- Harrison Butker kicked the first 50-yard field goal in Arrowhead Stadium postseason history to extend the lead to 16-3.
- Butker connected on a second field goal to send the score to 19-3 at the half.
Kansas City scored on all four drives of the first half.
--------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.