Browns Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Cleveland Browns. 

Here's a run down of the scoring summary. 

FIRST QUARTER

- Patrick Mahomes caps off an opening drive with a one-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 6-0 lead.

- On Cleveland's first drive of the game, they convert on a field goal. The drive's momentum was cut short after Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Snead sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

SECOND QUARTER

- Chiefs quarterback Mahomes connected on a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to extend the lead to 13-3. 

- Harrison Butker kicked the first 50-yard field goal in Arrowhead Stadium postseason history to extend the lead to 16-3. 

- Butker connected on a second field goal to send the score to 19-3 at the half. 

Kansas City scored on all four drives of the first half. 

THIRD QUARTER

- Following a missed field goal but Butker, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield leads Cleveland to its first touchdown of the game. 19-10 Chiefs. 

