LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- RUN DMC will be the performing artist at this year's Annual Late Night in the Phog.
The group will perform the concluding act of the event, which will be Oct. 1.
The event is free to the public and doors will open to KU students at 4:30 p.m.
You can find more information about the event here.
Our 37th Annual Late Night in the Phog artist?Well it’s 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘆… 🎶 @OfficialRunDMC x #KUbball More ➝ https://t.co/Zb1fKgHgXB pic.twitter.com/4iJrdFGK5f— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) September 17, 2021
