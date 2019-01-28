WICHITA, KS (AP) — A judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against a Kansas City school district accused of violating students' free speech and free press rights during a nationwide walkout protesting gun violence.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled Monday that the students have presented a plausible claim that the Shawnee Mission School District violated their First Amendment rights by stopping speakers from talking about gun control or gun violence.
The walkout was sparked by last year's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Robinson also found students have a plausible claim under the Kansas Student Publications Act after a school official confiscated a camera from a student journalist to prevent her from photographing the event for the student newspaper.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sued on behalf of students.
A Kansas school district faces a lawsuit alleging violation of students' free speech rights during a nationwide protest of gun violence.
