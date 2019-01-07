KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Royals fans are getting a nice perk for coming to Fan Fest and just in time for National Bobblehead Day.
On Friday, Jan. 25, Royals fans can get a Bo Jackson bobblehead with a donation to Royals Charities.
The bobblehead feature Jackson breaking a battle over his head.
Royals Charities donated over $20,000 through the course of the holidays.
The money went to support programs like the Eric Berry Foundation, Wyandotte Fields of Dreams Inclusive Playground, and many more.
At the 2019 Royals FanFest, fans will have plenty of opportunities to meet current and former Royals players by visiting the many autograph stages set up around the convention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.