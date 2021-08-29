KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continued his hot hitting streak on Sunday, this time setting an American League record in the process.
Perez's 38th home run of the season is a new American League record for catchers.
It's the second most in franchise history for any Royal.
It's his fifth straight game with a home run, which tied a franchise record.
While his season has been outstanding, extending his run to the past 165 games makes it more impressive.
Over that stretch of games, he has hit 49 home runs, 21 of which has tied or given the Royals the lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.