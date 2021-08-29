Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continued his hot hitting streak on Sunday, this time setting an American League record in the process. 

Perez's 38th home run of the season is a new American League record for catchers.

It's the second most in franchise history for any Royal. 

It's his fifth straight game with a home run, which tied a franchise record. 

While his season has been outstanding, extending his run to the past 165 games makes it more impressive. 

Over that stretch of games, he has hit 49 home runs, 21 of which has tied or given the Royals the lead. 

