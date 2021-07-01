KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is back in the All-Star Game!
Perez was named as the American League's starter on Thursday night.
It's Perez's seventh selection and his sixth start in the game.
Perez is hitting .282 so far this season for the Royals.
He has 19 home runs and 48 RBI.
