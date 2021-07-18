KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto have been promoted to Triple-A Omaha, according to the team.
The move was made after Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Witt Jr., 21, began Sunday leading all AA-players in total bases while hitting .292 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.
Pratto, 22, is hitting .273 with 15 homers and 43 RBI.
Both players were drafted in the first round by the team; Pratto in 2017 and Witt Jr. in 2019.
They both recently played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
