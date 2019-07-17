KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals early Wednesday postponed their Baseball Fantasy Camp For Kids because of the excessive heat warning blanketing the metro.
The Royals made the decision based on safety of the kids involved. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday for the Kansas City metro area.Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s for the next several days.
Royals Charities had partnered with the Baseball Fantasy Camp For Kids for a fifth year to host 40 kids with special needs for a youth clinic. At child at the camp receives a personalized jersey and takes part in the clinic, which is led by Royals players, coaches and team alumni.
