KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Members of the Kansas City Royals wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts during their warm-ups against the Cleveland Indians.
The Royals join a number of teams and players in supporting Black Lives Matter on Opening Day.
"We live by a standard that says we treat all of us the way each of us want to be treated," the Royals said in a statement. "The Royals organization supports each and every one of our players as they exercise their individual rights to speak their minds and advocate for change."
Kansas City begins the season in Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.