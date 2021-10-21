Twins Royals Baseball

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is one of three finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player.

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced the three finalists on Thursday.

The other two finalists: Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Perez hit 48 home runs this past season, which tied the franchise record.

His 48 home runs tied Guerrero Jr. for the league lead. His 121 RBI led the league.

