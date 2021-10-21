KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is one of three finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player.
The Major League Baseball Players Association announced the three finalists on Thursday.
The other two finalists: Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Perez hit 48 home runs this past season, which tied the franchise record.
His 48 home runs tied Guerrero Jr. for the league lead. His 121 RBI led the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.