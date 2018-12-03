Royals outfielder Alex Gordon uninjured after deer collision in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was not injured Sunday when a deer ran into his car.
It happened on Interstate 635 and Kansas Highway 5.
Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a photo Monday morning on Instagram with Gordon and the responding officer.
"Glad he wasn’t hurt," Zeigler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.