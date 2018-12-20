KANSAS CITY, MO-- The Kansas City Royals have announced that 2019 Royals Hall of Fame voting has begun. The online portion of this year’s vote will remain open to fans through Friday, Jan. 4th.
The Royals Hall of Fame voting process includes two phases. The Regular Phase takes place in odd-numbered years and focuses on eligible former players and managers. The Veterans Committee phase takes place in even-numbered years and considers both non-field personnel and players who have previously received Royals Hall of Fame votes but are no longer eligible for election in that manner.
The eligible players on the 2019 Royals Hall of Fame ballot are Jeremy Affeldt, P (2002-2006); John Buck, C (2004-2009); Bruce Chen, P (2009-2014); Al Cowens, OF (1974-1979); Johnny Damon, OF (1995-2000); David DeJesus, OF (2004-2009); Al Fitzmorris, RHP (1969-1976); Raul Ibanez, OF/DH (2001-2003; 2014); Bo Jackson, OF (1986-1990); Kevin Seitzer, 3B (1986-1991); and Yordano Ventura P (2013-2016).
To be eligible for the first time, players must have been active with the Royals for at least three (3) seasons and accumulated a minimum of 1,500 plate appearances or 300 innings pitched.
Eligible Royals shall have ceased to be an active on-field member of the Royals in the role for which they are being considered for at least three calendar years preceding the election.
The 2019 vote includes six first-time eligible players and five names that return after receiving at least ten percent of the vote in 2017.
Fans will be joined by other voters, including all living members of the Royals Hall of Fame and select members of the Royals Board of Directors, Kansas City Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, Kansas City electronic media representatives and Royals front office staff, in selecting any Royals Hall of Fame inductees.
The online fan ballot will account for two of forty overall votes with a distribution of two full votes for each of the top three vote getters.
Any candidate receiving 75 percent of the vote will be elected and scheduled for induction during the 2019 season.
You can cast your vote on the Royals website.
