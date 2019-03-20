KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Opening Day is just around the corner, the Royals are unveiling some ballpark menu highlights.
Aramark is offering some new takes on ballpark favorites and better for you options.
“Our chefs spent the off-season developing new recipes and innovative concepts to further enhance the game day dining experience for fans,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment division. “With a focus on quality, health, convenience and personalization, the new menu items we are introducing offer something for everyone and are sure to be a hit with fans.”
Here are some highlights of the new menu items Kauffman Stadium is offering:
- The Bullpen Burger is a new concept at Kauffman Stadium. It is offered in right field in section 250. It is an Angus patty with a secret sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and onion available on a toasted buttered bun.
- New franchise Chickie’s and Pete’s is in section 216. While there, fans can try the Crabfries, a basket of scallop cut fries seasoned with seafood spices, and served with a side of their famous cheese sauce. There are also boneless Buffalo wings offered.
- At the Los Reales Cantina in section 239, a burrito bowl is available. It has cilantro lime rice, beans, guests choice of beef, chicken, or pork carnitas and salsa. Guest may add on queso blanco, shredded cheese, sour cream or lettuce if preferred
- BBQ Burger is offered at the Hot Corner Grill and The BBQ Pit in sections 221, 234, 251 and 422. It is a single or double KC Steak Burger with melted cheese, smoked pulled pork, onion rings, drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion is available.
- Ballpark Dogs will be available at all general concessions stands. They are a new sponsor for hot dogs at the Kaufman Stadium.
- Beyond Brats will be available in Brats+Tots, Craft & Draft, Rivals and the Diamond Club Pub. It is a plant-based sausage that is vegan and a delicious alternative to meat products.
- Brisket-Totachos are offered at Brats+Tots. These tater tots are topped with queso blanco, shredded smoked brisket, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce and sliced green onions.
- The KC Baking Co. with offer bubble tea -- a blend of fruit and tea, served over ice with bursting fruit bubbles.
- Craft & Draft will offer a strawberry spinach salad with housemade ricotta, quinoa, spiced marcona almond with blueberry kombucha vinaigrette.
- Rivals will serve up their artisanal chicken sandwich. Grilled or fried chicken is the star here with roasted garlic aioli, candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, heirloom tomato, lettuce, avocado, split top glazed roll and seasoned fries.
- In the Diamond Club the “Catch” A’puri is a Georgian dish reimagined with the ballpark diner in mind. It's fresh baked bread stuffed and baked with a three cheese blend. Their meatball sub has housemade all-beef meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella cheese on an oven toasted roll.
And what would all these great new menu items be without some new specialty beverages.
- Jim Beam Citrus Highball Cocktail
Jim Beam Bourbon with fresh lemon juice, topped with ice and chilled club soda and garnished with a lemon slice in a souvenir mason jar. Available at the Jim Beam Barrel Bar
- FLING!
All-natural, gluten-free canned cocktails that are ready-to-drink by Boulevard Beverage Company
- Capeline
Strawberry Lemonade Canned Cocktail by Miller/Coors
