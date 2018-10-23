KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After playing 162 games, you might think the Royals are tired of watching baseball, but you'd be wrong.
General Manager Dayton Moore and Outfielder Alex Gordon have been cheering for the Milwaukee Brewers this postseason.
"I've been pulling for Milwaukee the whole time,” Gordon said. “With Lo-Cain, Soria, and Moustakas on that team. It was fun to see them in the playoffs and make a good run for it."
Watching this year's postseason drama brings back vivid memories for Gordon.
“It kind of gives you motivation to work hard in the offseason and try to get back to where we were in 14 and 15,” Gordon said.
Dayton Moore did more than just root for the former royals, he reached out to them.
"When they all started the playoffs, we sent them a text and just wished them well and told them we were proud of them and it was fun to watch them compete," Moore said.
While Dayton and Gordon were excited to see the former Royals having postseason success, they made it clear the goal is to play postseason baseball at Kauffman Stadium.
"That was the time of our life,” said Gordon “Hopefully we can do it again."
