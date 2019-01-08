KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the college football season just coming to an end and the Chiefs in the middle of the playoffs, it might seem like an odd time to talk about baseball.
But with just under 50 days left until first pitch of spring training, the Royals have announced 19 players they are taking to the desert.
Included in the 19 invites are 18 players the Royals had with the organization last year.
Pitchers Foster Griffin, Jake Kalish, Richard Lovelady, Jason Adam, Zach Lovvorn, Andres Machado, and Miachael Ynoa will join the fun in the sun on the mound. Meanwhile, Nick Dini, M.J. Melendez, Sebastian Rivero, and Xavier Fernandez will head to Arizona behind homeplate.
Also joining the club for spring are infielders Nicky Lopez, Frank Schwindel, Humberto Ateaga, Samir Dueñez, and Jeckson Flores. In the outfield are Bubba Starling, and Elier Hernandez.
Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise on Tuesday, February 12. Workouts for pitchers and catchers begin the following day.
The Royals’ current 59-man Spring Training roster is listed below:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the college football season just coming to an end and the Chiefs in the middle of the playoffs, it might seem like an odd time to talk about baseball.
But with just under 50 days left until first pitch of spring training, the Royals have announced 19 players they are taking to the desert.
Included in the 19 invites are 18 players the Royals had with the organization last year.
Pitchers Foster Griffin, Jake Kalish, Richard Lovelady, Jason Adam, Zach Lovvorn, Andres Machado, and Miachael Ynoa will join the fun in the sun on the mound. Meanwhile, Nick Dini, M.J. Melendez, Sebastian Rivero, and Xavier Fernandez will head to Arizona behind homeplate.
Also joining the club for spring are infielders Nicky Lopez, Frank Schwindel, Humberto Ateaga, Samir Dueñez, and Jeckson Flores. In the outfield are Bubba Starling, and Elier Hernandez.
Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise on Tuesday, February 12. Workouts for pitchers and catchers begin the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.