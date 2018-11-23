KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced the hiring of Mike Matheny as a Special Advisor for Player Development.
The 48-year old will assist in several aspects of the Baseball Operations Department, including scouting and player development.
“This is a great opportunity to have Mike become a member of our organization,” said Dayton Moore, Royals’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “It has always been our policy to hire the best baseball people we can and this is the perfect example of that. Mike has contributed so much to our game as both a player and a manager and has a wealth of knowledge that can only make us better. I’m excited about the possibilities of what he’ll bring to our organization.”
Matheny spent 13 Major League seasons as a catcher, playing for Milwaukee, Toronto, St. Louis and San Francisco. He then served as a Special Assistant in Player Development for the Cardinals before being named manager on November 14, 2011.
During six-plus seasons at the helm, he became the first manager to reach the postseason in each of his first four seasons managing. Matheny had a winning record in every season, finishing with a 591-474 career mark for a .555 winning percentage.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Royals in this capacity,” said Matheny. “I’ve long respected the accomplishments of Dayton and his staff while developing a winning culture in Kansas City. This is a great chance for me to contribute in a variety of areas that will include player development and scouting. After being in uniform for the majority of my professional career, this is a unique opportunity that I could not pass up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.