KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Do you think you can hit a home run a Kauffman Stadium?
Thursday, many Royals fans will have a chance to prove it.
2019 season ticket holders can step onto the field to take swings at 5 pitches from a pitching machine.
If a fan hits a home run they will win their season tickets.
For fan who are not confident in their own ability they can use a pinch hitter.
