KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Not a lot of lines at the ticket window and plenty of windows to choose from. A Royals representative said the number they hope for, the low-end bar, is 18,000 tickets per game. Their average right now is about 3,000 short.
Everybody through the turnstiles matters right now.
“There’s a trend throughout major-league baseball, at least right now, where people are going to the ball park less frequently than they did,” Toby Cook, who is a Royals Spokesman, said.
But it’s worse for the Royals than most. KCTV5 looked at average per game sales for all 15 American League teams, and it’s nothing to dance about.
The Royals are 14 out of 15.
“Ooh,” Greg Hadley, who is a Manhattan resident, said making a wincing face.
“14? Wow,” Tony Booker, who is a local fan, said.
“Really? That’s sad. We should come more,” Amanda Horner, who is a local, said.
The last time the Royals were that low was a stretch from 2004-2008.
The front office has no control over game wins, but they’ve increased the number of low-price seats and they’re trying a $30 auto-renewing monthly subscription called Access Pass.
“They’re all standing room only tickets, then you can upgrade once you get in,” Cook said.
Meanwhile loyalists have a message to the fair-weather fans.
“When you come with your kids it’s not so much about the winning. It’s about what we experience with them,” Melissa Thompson, who is a Royals fan, said.
“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but just the spirit and the atmosphere is the thing that should bring you out,” Booker said.
Cook said they expect the per game average to get a boost once it warms up. But we had an April with snow last year, and the per game average for the first 15 games that year was 2,227 tickets more than this year.
