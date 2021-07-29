KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday evening that they have traded left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Royals will get a "player-to-be-named later" in the trade.
"Danny’s contributions to pennants and a world championship on the field, his leadership in the clubhouse and his impact in the Kansas City community will never be forgotten," the Royals said in a statement. "Danny connected with Kansas City in a genuine and authentic way and made KC a better place."
Duffy leaves Kansas City with a place in the franchise record books.
He finished in the Top 10 in Royals history in strikeouts, starts and innings pitched. He's ranked 11th in wins.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is on the verge of being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The report, which hasn't been confirmed by the team, doesn't indicate what the Royals would receive in return.
Duffy is 4-3 this year for the Royals with a 2.51 ERA.
He is currently on the injured list but is expected to return.
He is a free agent after this season.
