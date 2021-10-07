KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will be this week's Drum Honoree at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills showdown on Sunday night.
Perez made history this past season for the Royals, leading the league with 48 home runs and 121 RBI.
He tied the Royals' franchise record and set a new Major League Baseball record for most home runs hit in a season by a player who primarily plays the catcher position.
Perez rooting and support for the Chiefs is nothing new.
He was the drum leader before a game in 2017 and trade jabs with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady over who is the best quarterback in the league.
Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021
