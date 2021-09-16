Athletics Royals Baseball

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continues to make history. 

He hit his 45th home run of the year on Thursday, tying him with Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for most home runs in a season by a catcher. 

Salvy's home run also tied him for the lead amongst all Major League Baseball players for the 2021 season. 

He also leads the league in RBI. 

Twenty-four of Perez's home runs have tied or given Kansas City the lead. 

He's now just one of six players in the history of baseball with seven All-Star Games, five Gold Gloves, and a 45 home run season. 

