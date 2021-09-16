KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continues to make history.
He hit his 45th home run of the year on Thursday, tying him with Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for most home runs in a season by a catcher.
Salvy's home run also tied him for the lead amongst all Major League Baseball players for the 2021 season.
He also leads the league in RBI.
Twenty-four of Perez's home runs have tied or given Kansas City the lead.
He's now just one of six players in the history of baseball with seven All-Star Games, five Gold Gloves, and a 45 home run season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.