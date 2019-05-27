Chicago, IL (KCTV) - The game between the Chicago White Sox and the Royals has been suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning due to storms.
The Royals tweeted out about the suspension of the game.
Today's game has been suspended. It will resume at 4:40 P.M. tomorrow prior to the regularly-scheduled game. The scheduled game will begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game, but no sooner than 6:40 P.M.#Royals https://t.co/HyvllqS8G4— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 27, 2019
The game was tied 1-1 when the game was delayed and eventually suspended.
