KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals Alumni Association donated a total of $23,345 during the holiday season this year.
The donations included two bicycles and an adaptive swing at the Wyandotte Fields of Dreams Inclusive Playground.
Other programs that received donations from the Alumni Association included: Beauty of Ashes Ministry; Eric Berry Foundation; St. Anne’s Episcopal Church (Hillcrest); New Day Church; Noah’s Bandage Project; The Veteran’s Community Project; St. Robert’s Bellarmine; Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, KC Chapter; World Harvest Ministries; St. Francis Xavier Church; Kansas City Sluggers Baseball; Medical Missions Foundation; Phoenix Family; Hope Hose; F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service of Heroes); Live Like Luke; Advice and Aid; Adaptive/Challenger YMCA of Greater KC; Cross Points Church Alms.
Throughout the year, Royals Alumni donate their time to help raise money for the foundation to help area families in need. The two largest fundraising events are the Royals Alumni Batting Practices at Kauffman Stadium and the Royals Alumni Fantasy Camp located in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals Alumni Association is made up of former players, managers, trainers and coaches.
