KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You'll find a little bit of everything at Johnny Ellison's plot in the Kansas City Community Garden.
“I got some cabbage and some tomatoes,” Ellison said. “It's just relaxing.”
Something you won't find in the garden is Roundup. The Co-op discourages it because of concerns about drifting between plots.
“I just move my weeds the old-fashioned way, with a hoe,” Ellison said.
But Ellison has another reason.
“I'm just afraid of it because of what it's done to other peoples' life,” Ellison said.
He won't even use it at home, even before the series of lawsuits finding links between glyphosate, the ingredient in Roundup that kills weeds and cancer.
“It was doing the job, but it was doing the job on other people, too,” Ellison said.
The EPA still considers Roundup safe, but The World Health Organization calls it a probable carcinogen and warns against prolonged exposure.
“I'm very picky about my lawn,” Dee Baird, who occasionally uses Roundup along her sidewalk, said. “Mainly on the outskirts because I get a lot of weeds there.”
Like many, she prefers it because it's easy to apply and effective, but now she's wondering if there are other options.
“I'll probably stop using it if it's that bad,” Baird said.
Few, if any, chemical alternatives to glyphosate are available to consumers.
But this method works fine for Ellison.
“It's a little more work,” Ellison said.
