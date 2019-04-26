KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Domestic violence may be the topic today, but for many people in the Kansas City area, reducing it is a mission they have every day.
Scott Mason was answering emails this afternoon. Through his work at the Rose Brooks Center, he knows how important it is to talk about domestic violence issues.
“The more that we talk about the commonality of domestic violence, the more likely it is that someone will come forward,” Mason explained.
“Police went on over 9,000 domestic disturbance calls here in Kansas City,” he added.
That was just last year.
All the discussions this week around Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal may be new to the public, but it’s helping to bring victims out of the shadows.
On Friday afternoon, the center said they had been receiving donations. They said it’s because of the citywide discussion that’s happening.
“Anytime somebody takes an action to stand up against domestic violence and violence against women, it matters,” Mason said. “Your voice matters. Your action matters.”
