KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's Valentine's Day, so you might be looking for love. But be careful not to look in the wrong place.
The FBI says people lose millions of dollars every year because of romance scams, making it one of the top internet crimes.
The most common romance fraud scheme involves someone pretending to be in a relationship with the victim, and scamming them into giving the fraudster money. The FBI says such victims lost $475 million last year.
In our own area, a widowed disabled veteran in Leavenworth County says she lost $25,000 in a romance scam last year when a man she met online asked her to deposit some checks for him. The checks were fake, and she ended up on the hook for the charges.
Even after that, she says she bought him several phones and tablets. He never paid her back. The woman ended up filing for bankruptcy.
More than 19,000 people last year fell for romance scams, and authorities believe there are many more victims who never report the crime.
