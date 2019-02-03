KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— A rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire has left one person with serious injuries.
According to police, one person has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle overturned and caught fire on Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge on Sunday afternoon at 3:32.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.