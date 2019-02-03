Rollover crash leaves one person with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— A rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire has left one person with serious injuries.

According to police, one person has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle overturned and caught fire on Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge on Sunday afternoon at 3:32.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online as updates become available.

