KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- First responders were at the scene of a rollover accident in KC on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the area of E. Linwood and Prospect Avenue.
One of the two vehicles rolled over.
Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
According to police dispatchers, injuries range from mild to serious.
The number of people injured is unknown at this time.
