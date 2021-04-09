ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Roeland Park police are asking for help in finding anyone who might know a 9-year old boy who was found in a Walmart Friday afternoon.
Police say Jorge Garcia was found around 3:30 p.m.
He says he's only been in the United States for about three weeks. He knows he lives in an apartment complex.
A Spanish speaking Roeland Park police officer has been driving him around trying to find any apartments that might look familiar to him.
If you know his parents, please contact the police department at (913) 677-3363 or call 911.
