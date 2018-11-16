Roeland Park police deliver groceries to young mother who sought help on social media

ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police offered some early holiday help for a young mother who used social media seeking assistance.
Roeland Park officers found a post on Craigslist Friday morning from the mother of two who lives in Roeland Park asking for help to provide food to her and her 2-year-old and 3-week-old children.
After a few e-mails between the mother requesting the assistance and Police Chief John Morris, the Roeland Park Police Department went into full throttle to help.
Officers and staff from the department collected money and worked with a local grocery store to provide the help.
"This is what we do at RPPD to make a difference in our community and we were pleased to help," the department said. "Nice to do something special with the holidays just around the corner."
Items were delivered by uniformed officers to the mother after a short shopping spree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.