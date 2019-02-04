ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A Roeland Park home in the area of 54th Terrace and Granada was evacuated Monday as a precaution a gas pipe was ruptured.
While a larger evacuation was not needed, the smell of natural gas was noticeable in the area.
According to Kansas Gas Service, the rupture was caused by a third-party crew digging in the area for another project, not by one of its contractors.
Crews are remaining on scene to repair the rupture in the gas line, and work on the repair is expected to be complete Monday afternoon.
