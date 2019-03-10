ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A church was seriously damaged after a fire Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to Southridge Presbyterian Church about 6:30 p.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the second floor where the church's daycare is located.
Neighbors watched as firefighters worked to save the building.
"It looked like it was getting worse there for a while, They brought a couple more trucks in and a couple more crews. It looked like they were afraid it was going to get really bad, and it looked like they got ahead of it," neighbor James Thompson said.
It's not clear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out. No one was hurt in the fire.
There is no word on what started the fire.
