ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Church and daycare windows are boarded up Monday after firefighters had to break glass to put out flames Sunday night. The focus now is rebuilding what’s been damaged or destroyed.
Fire investigators say an accidental electrical fire caused a lot of damage inside the Southridge Center daycare around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
“It's going to be hard. It's hard on all of us. It's definitely hard on parents who rely on a place to bring their kids,” Tammy Arfstrom, who is the Southridge Center Director, said.
As crews cleared debris and water Monday, Arfstrom and employees searched for a possible temporary location to continue to offer daycare while they rebuild.
“Oh yes definitely rebuild and be back here,” Arfstrom stated.
Smoke from the fire at the daycare also damaged the Southridge Presbyterian Church.
“We've been around for more than 100 years. A lot of generations have been here” Jessica Hanf, who is a Southridge Presbyterian Church Elder, voiced.
Hanf said she is thankful the fire did not destroy the church’s sanctuary.
“The lord did give us a good stop with that fire,” Hanf stated.
The strong smell of smoke lingers.
“We do have an older congregation, so we want to make sure the air quality is completely clear before we get in there,” Hanf said. “We still have our walls standing. We will just build up from here and become more of a family.”
The church congregation is meeting Monday night to discuss their next steps on where services may be held while cleanup and restoration are completed.
