KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the biggest half marathons in the Midwest will leave a major impact on people’s weekend plans.
The Tenth Annual Rock the Parkway Half Marathon is Saturday.
There are about 7,000 people participating in the race.
Traffic will be restricted along Ward Parkway. The course starts and ends at the Burns & McDonnell building and goes up and around Loose Park. On Saturday, traffic on Ward Parkway will be restricted from 56th Street to Wornall Road starting at 7:30 a.m. until around 10:30 a.m.
There’s still room to register for the half marathon if you want to participate however the 5k is full. Proceeds from this benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The race has special meaning to a lot of the folks who will be running, including Carey Bickford.
Her son was born with a congenital heart defect and spent weeks in the ICU at Children’s Mercy. He has had several surgeries there.
While she was focusing on her son she wasn’t focused on her own health.
So training for this race was a way for her to get back in shape and raise money for a cause very close to her.
It is going to be a cold run for Saturday morning but at least the course will be smooth. City crews have been working on Ward Parkway repaving and pothole filling they expect to be completely finished by the end of the day Friday just in time for the race.
