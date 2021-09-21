KASNAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The community is still abuzz about Roc Nation looking into alleged misconduct within the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD).

Roc Nation is rapper Jay-Z’s social justice organization. Monday, it filed suit against the KCKPD to get documents they’ve requested but were denied.

Christina Sarchio, a lawyer with Roc Nation, says the issues surrounding the KCKPD were brought to their attention by the Midwest Innocence Project.

“They went to Roc Nation and they said, ‘Look, here we are. We’re seeing something that is so outrageous. It is a situation where truth is stranger than fiction. We can’t make this stuff up,’” said Sarchio.

Sarchio said that when Roc Nation looked at the public materials, they were astonished at what she called the extent of the corruption, and how public it was.

“How can this be going on under everybody’s noses and nobody is doing anything about it?” she wondered.

The Midwest Innocence Project, along with attorneys from the Morgan Pilate law firm, exposed allegations of corruption and abuse within the KCK PD while working on Lamonte Mcintyre’s case. He was wrongfully convicted of murder. McIntyre’s attorneys revealed a revenge plot that accused Roger Golubski of sexually abusing McIntyre’s mother and framing her son. Golubski has been the subject of numerous KCTV5 investigations as other families question his possible connections in unsolved murders.

“Folks can watch the news here all day long, right? Coverage on this channel, coverage in the paper,” said Tricia Bushnell, Executive Director at Midwest Innocence Project. “Folks have heard about these issues but the rest of the country hasn’t, and that matters because we’ve all been hearing about it but nothing has changed. So now maybe with the resources they are bringing in and saying, ‘This matters,” maybe that will mean there’s change.”

The hope is that Roc nation can use it’s influence, power and reputation to bring attention to the alleged misconduct. Right now, they are gathering information and investigating the situation, but Sarchio says the organization is committed to seeing the project through to the end.

“We’re not letting up until we see change--Including prosecutions, but also changes in the training, the hiring, the policies of the department.,” said Christina Sarchio. She said Roc Nation is in it “until the community is satisfied that enough has been done to correct the wrongs.”

Sarchio said this case is a priority for Roc Nation and they have a lot of experience in investigations and great respect for police.

“You want to do what you can to see that people are protected and police are doing their job,” said Sarchio. “People shouldn’t be afraid to call police.”