KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's been a noisy few days at 35th and Gillham.
“It's a little more narrow, hard to drive, more honking,” Josh Brown, resident, said.
Brown's apartment lost water last week when a giant sinkhole formed beneath the street, Tuesday, the hole's covered and contractors are resurfacing.
“We're correcting it,” Amir Kenner, Engineer, said.
A block away, Kenner and a team of water department engineers are checking on the same sewer that collapsed.
“Things don't show itself until it shows itself literally,” Kenner said.
One of the ways it shows itself rovers that roam the sewers.
“It's just like a video game remote,” Joshua Valentine, Camera Operator, said.
Remote controlled by Valentine.
“I'd rather do the technical work than the physical work,” Valentine said.
They're hardy enough to plow through the, who knows what, down there, sending a video feed of the 100-year-old pipes to engineers on the surface.
“I'm on the lookout for cracks,” Valentine said.
Cameras can go places where it might be dangerous to send a human. Plus, it smells a lot better up on the surface.
“It's cleaner up here, too,” Valentine said.
Tuesday, it's good news for Gillham.
“Right now, it looks good. You can see the higher water level,” Valentine said.
But if they find something, it's better to spot it, before a break.
“We maximize our resources based on the data we collect,” Kenner said.
You may see a lot of cones over the summer as workers check more lines.
“It's beneficial what we do, to help keep up the infrastructure of the city,” Valentine said.
With robots, instead of humans, to do the dirty work.
