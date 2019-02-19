FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter weather advisory will be in effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Kansas City metro.

A winter storm warning begins for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday where the heaviest snow is expected.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says we could see a few flakes Tuesday morning, but the main system will begin from 4-7 p.m. as light winter mix but will rapidly transition to all snow by 7 p.m.

The heaviest snow will arrive after 7 p.m. into the overnight through 7 a.m. Wednesday. It will likely end as freezing drizzle and icy conditions Wednesday, Little said.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony says it will be very possible for the southeast side of the metro to have 2 inches and sleet while the northwest side of the metro sees up to 5 inches of snow. Farther north the air should remain cold enough to support all snow, but the tighter upper air temperature gradient will exist near the metro. That could cut snow totals down around Kansas City because sleet accumulates about half as much as snow.

+3 Winter just won't quit There is still a month left in winter, and in some ways the season is building to quite the crescendo!

The Kansas Highway Patrol says they will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin at noon Tuesday,. Towing the vehicles will assist the Kansas Department of Transportation in the snow removal process, troopers say.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed. The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.

So here are some things to remember:

Tuesday morning will be dry.

The wintry precipitation won’t start until 4 p.m., maybe later. The evening drive could be slick and snow packed.

The worst part of the storm, the heaviest snow and sleet will fall while you’re sleeping.

The heaviest snow will fall over northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Light freezing drizzle is expected Wednesday morning and could make travel slick through at least mid-morning.

The next storm showing up arrives this weekend. Right now, it’s trending toward being a mostly rain event. If it trends colder, then February looks like it could end with a big bang.