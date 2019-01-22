FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Even if you aren't dealing with icy roads, your commute may still be messy.
We've had two straight weekends of storms and now potholes are popping up everywhere.
They're so bad along 71 highway that crews just shut down an entire lane near 11th street.
And that's not all.
Water main breaks from the Northland, to 435, to Overland Park are also disrupting traffic.
The city would like to hear about the problem spots, so if you spot a pothole that needs filled, call, email or tweet the city.
Here is information for how to do that in KCMO.
For Overland Park, you can call, (913)- 895-6000, or head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.