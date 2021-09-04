INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- One person was injured in a shooting following an apparent road rage incident Saturday afternoon in Independence.
The shooting happened near the Hy-Vee gas station in the area of 23rd Street and Lee's Summit.
Police were dispatched on a shooting call around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.
The injured victim was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to police.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
