INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- One person was injured in a shooting following an apparent road rage incident Saturday afternoon in Independence.

The shooting happened near the Hy-Vee gas station in the area of 23rd Street and Lee's Summit.

Police were dispatched on a shooting call around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to police.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

