RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) – Authorities said that some roads are closed due to water over the road.
Riverside Fire Department tweeted Saturday evening that 9 Highway Southbound is closed at the Riverway Boulevard exit.
9 Highway Southbound has been closed at the Riverway Blvd exit. Water over the road further south has led to the closure. Traffic is being diverted to NW Platte Road to detour around the closure. Please use caution when operating in the area.— Riverside MO FD (@RiversideMOFD) March 23, 2019
Another tweet from Riverside Fire Department Saturday afternoon said that Tullison Road is closed from Briarcliff to Plaza.
Tullison Rd closed from Briarcliff to Plaza due to water on the roadway https://t.co/aKc0iugbQp @MoDOT_KC @RiversideMOPD @RiversideMo @ArgosyKC— Riverside MO FD (@RiversideMOFD) March 23, 2019
Officials said to use caution in the areas.
Clay county is also warning that some of the roads are impassable.
Bluff Road is closed North and South of 210 Highway. Old 210 is also closed from Raines Road to new 210.
