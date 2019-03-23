Authorities in Riverside said that some roads are closed due to water over the road.

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) – Authorities said that some roads are closed due to water over the road.

Riverside Fire Department tweeted Saturday evening that 9 Highway Southbound is closed at the Riverway Boulevard exit.

Another tweet from Riverside Fire Department Saturday afternoon said that Tullison Road is closed from Briarcliff to Plaza.

Officials said to use caution in the areas.

Clay county is also warning that some of the roads are impassable.

Bluff Road is closed North and South of 210 Highway. Old 210 is also closed from Raines Road to new 210.

