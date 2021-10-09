Riverside
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Riverside are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim was found near a gas pump at the QuikTrip.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Once arriving, they found the victim near a vehicle parked next to the gas pumps.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A person of interest is being questioned about the case.

About 40 people have gathered outside of the Riverside Police Department o mourn the loss. 

Friends say the victim was a member of the Ebenezer Oromo Church.

If you have any information, contact the Riverside Police Department at (816)-741-1191

