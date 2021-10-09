RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Riverside are investigating a fatal shooting after a victim was found near a gas pump at the QuikTrip.
Officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.
Once arriving, they found the victim near a vehicle parked next to the gas pumps.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
A person of interest is being questioned about the case.
About 40 people have gathered outside of the Riverside Police Department o mourn the loss.
Friends say the victim was a member of the Ebenezer Oromo Church.
If you have any information, contact the Riverside Police Department at (816)-741-1191
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.