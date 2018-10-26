RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) – The Riverside police are investigating after a business there was threatened by a former employee.
On Thursday at 3:22 p.m., the police were called to Velociti Inc. due to a former subcontractor trespassing and making verbal threats.
When Riverside Police arrived, they spoke to the former employee. During the interaction with police, the former subcontractor continued to make vague threats and exhibited an altered mental state.
After a short interaction, the former subcontractor was removed from the business and was attended to by the fire department and EMS.
Because of his altered mental state, the threats being made, and concern for his health, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
While at the hospital, he continued to make vague threats and indicated there were explosives and other bomb-making materials inside his vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of Velociti Inc.
Officers at the scene removed other employees from the area, as well as employees at surrounding businesses, and asked for help from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Squad.
After the area was evacuated for safety, a more thorough investigation of the former subcontractor’s truck was conducted. After a lengthy investigation and search, it was determined the vehicle contained no bombs or explosive materials.
At this time, the incident is currently under investigation. Charges could possibly be filed later.
