RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Vendors are watching what happens with additional Chinese tariffs proposed by the Trump administration, which could raise firework prices if they go into effect.

Right now, there are about 900 different kinds of fireworks for sale in Joe Digiovanni’s tent, and all of them are from china.

His fireworks business has been booming in Riverside for years.

“I’ve had customers come in here with their kids, and now, their kids are bringing their kids in to me. So, it’s been a long time. Twenty-four years in this location,” Digiovanni said.

In the past, he’s seen the quality of products go up and the prices along with it. But, if additional Chinese tariffs go into effect, it’ll likely be a price hike like he’s never seen.

“It will be probably a 20% increase on fireworks next year,” Digiovanni said.

Over the years, he’s taken about 12 trips to China.

“I go and pick out product, see new product, design new labels … I’m mainly over there looking for quality,” Digiovanni said.

China is the only place he can get these Fourth of July essentials, and the tariff’s costs would be passed on to the consumer.

But, buying unregulated fireworks for cheaper could be dangerous.

“The illegal stuff is very dangerous, and the reason is, you can buy four of them, one of them might go bang and the other could blow up a car,” Digiovanni said.

Assistant Riverside Fire Marshal Keith Payne says Kansas City hasn’t had a problem with black market fireworks, yet.

“They’re extremely dangerous. The fuses are quick, the powder is unstable. It can go boom, but it’s a boom that could cost your life. Every year people are hurt from illegal fireworks,” Payne said.

Digiovanni said there’s no need to panic about the cost of Fourth of July supplies yet; he’s all stocked up for this season and ready to light up the sky.

You can buy fireworks starting today but can’t shoot them off until June 26. Rules for where and at what times you can shoot them off vary between cities.