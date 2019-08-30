KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Overnight rain is causing some local rivers and streams to rise close to their banks this morning.
An observation at the flood gauge for Indian Creek at Overland Park around 4:15 a.m. on Friday indicated the river was at 10.82 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Alena Lee was at Indian Creek this morning to show first-hand the effects from the overnight storms and heavy rain.
