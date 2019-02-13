KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri voters chose to legalize medical marijuana last November, now Green Clinics is taking steps to help patients get doctor approval before they apply for a medical marijuana card with the state this summer.
“Our job is to certify that condition and help patients understand how cannabis can be added to their medical treatment,” Andy Obermueller, who is with Green Clinics, said.
Obermuller says patients must have conditions like cancer, epilepsy, PTSD or a list of others to get state permission.
Candace Baier worked with a couple grassroots campaigns that helped pass Amendment 2. Her 8-year-old son has severe epilepsy and she’s had struggles finding a doctor to help her son get medical marijuana.
At Green Clinics, board certified doctors provide patient exams required to get a medical marijuana card from the state. Baier isn’t endorsing the clinic but says building patient relationships is good.
“Having a patient physician relationship is really important, someone you can communicate with and that will listen to you and can actually anticipate your needs,” Baier voiced.
No cannabis is sold at Green Clinics. It is strictly a medical clinic. Patients pay out of pocket for the exam.
The state health department won’t begin taking patient applications until the end of June and they’ll accept dispensary applications a couple months later.
“At this point, we are able to certify conditions for patients in the expectation that they will use that when they fill out their form with the state of Missouri,” Obermueller stated.
The exam is good for one year.
A Green Clinics spokesperson says they also educate patients on everything medical marijuana related.
