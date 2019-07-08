KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the sun rises above the towering brick buildings in Kansas City’s River Market, Damon Arredondo pulls into the Strange Days parking lot to unlock the shop and start brewing the day’s batch.
Arredondo takes his job seriously. He’s admittedly his own worst critic when it comes to creating for Strange Days Brewing Company.
“I think I’m there I’m in the ballpark of it,” Arredondo said.
He’s talking about one of the company’s most popular beers, channel surfing, which gets rave reviews from all who drink it.
Arredondo said it wasn’t as perfect as he wanted it, but the complements keep him from tweaking the recipe.
Though, there are some changes that must happen day to day, unique to Kansas City.
“It’s just where we’re at,” he said. “It’s a result of mother nature dictating this stuff.”
Mother nature wreaked havoc on the Kansas City metro this spring with unprecedented amounts of rain and intense flooding.
It has a trickle-down effect of sorts on small, local breweries.
“Levies break and potential chemicals from all of these fields that get in our water,” Arredondo said. “We’re at the mercy of that so it sucks, but that’s life.”
Arredondo isn’t complaining about the amount of chemicals or processing Kansas City’s water goes through after events like the recent floods, but said it’s challenging to adjust as a small brewery.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating sometimes. I would love for me to be able to count on, or not, have variables,” Arredondo said. “The perfect product is the exact same every time.”
Within the span of a few days the water at Strange Days jumped from a pH of 9.2 to 10.4. While KC Water’s plant manager says a pH of around 10 is what Kansas Citians are accustomed to drinking.
Arredondo ideally wants a neutral pH of 7.
A neutral water makes it easier for brewers to create a water profile, which then mixes with malts making each beer unique.
Kansas City Water’s treatment plant manager Mike Klender said it has, in some cases, exceeded the state’s recommendation for turbidity, but the entire public was notified. Turbidity is the buildup of particles in the water.
The most recent deviation was back in March. It was safe for Kansas Citians to drink the water, but any variation in levels makes it harder for brewers to keep their products consistent.
“Being able to replicate it is really, really hard,” Arredondo said. “Being able to replicate quality is a sign of a rally good brewery and a really good brewer.”
While Arredondo and the owners of Strange Days want to keep their wacky beers one of a kind, there’s also the matter of repetition.
“The best thing we can do is have as much filtration as we can on our end,” Arredondo said. “But, as a small brewery that’s a major capital expense.”
Places like Boulevard and KC Bier Co. have the money to install intricate filtration systems to get water to a neutral pH, but Arredondo does the best with what he has for the time being.
“That’s part of the puzzle, part of the challenge and it’s fun,” Arredondo said.
As Arredondo seeks perfection, there will always be tweaks made, even if it’s just to the water.
