KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Committing a crime isn’t a smart move and thankfully many thieves are often less than brilliant.
Here’s how the suspects in a KCK break-in foiled their own criminal plans.
After thieves targeted the house twice, the homeowner stepped up his security and added an extra set of eyes.
A new steel door replaced the one thieves damaged the first time they broke into Clarence Felder’s home near Victory Drive and Parallel Pkwy in Kansas City, Kansas.
They took some speakers and military gear, according to Felder.
Then, the suspects came back and busted a window but didn’t get inside.
“They came back, I guess for a third shot of getting back in the house,” Felder said.
When his Ring Video Floodlight Cam senses motion, bright lights flip on.
On the video, the thieves can be heard shaking a spray paint can hoping to cover the floodlights and break into Felder’s home under the cover of darkness.
“They were trying to cover it up,” Felder said. “I don't think they knew it was a Ring camera. They maybe thought it was a regular spotlight.”
It wasn’t.
“One of the guys came from the side and tried to spray like this,” Felder said. “They sprayed the lens here and the lens here.”
The criminals’ white spray paint didn’t dim the flood lights or stop the camera from recording their attempts to sneak inside. The Ring surveillance system alerted a sleeping Felder that someone was outside his home.
“One guy saw me in the door,” Felder said.
The thieves took off. Video of their failed break-in was shared in the Ring Neighbors app. It’s a modern, more high-tech version of the old school neighborhood watch that alerts neighbors to crimes near their homes, complete with video from victims.
“Hopefully they get them off the streets and have them quit breaking into people's homes,” Felder said.
After the thieves took off they hopped over a fence and ran through the snow. Police tried to track their shoeprints but lost them.
Anyone with any information about the break-in is asked to call the KCK police or The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
