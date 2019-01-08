Rider injured after motorcycle hits bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Medical personnel responded to a crash involving a school bus in the area of 47th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
According to police, a motorcyclist hit the side of the bus, pinning the rider underneath.
Crews were able to free the rider, who was then taken by ambulance for treatment.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
