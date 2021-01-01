KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC will suspend services beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday evening due to road conditions.
Service will resume on Saturday morning and delays of at least one hour are likely.
RideKC says those with non-critical trips are encouraged to cancel and re-schedule.
You can check the latest information on RideKC.org.
